Two men arrested for making TikTok videos in bridal dress in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Police have arrested two men for making TikTok videos in bridal dress at a public place in Faisalabad city of Punjab.

Police have confirmed the development to local media, stating that case has been registered against them but it is yet to known under which section of Pakistan Penal Code they have been booked.

The officials said one of the TikToker was wearing the bridal dress when they were filming clips for the short-video sharing app.

TikTok users are usually spotted doing weird activities to catch public attention and increase their followers.