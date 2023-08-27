Saboor Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

Pakistani diva Saboor Aly amassed millions of followers as the diva is known her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent.

The Parizaad star has been keeping social media users on their toes as she again left fans awestruck with her bold avatar. As the actor keeps social media users updated with her private life, she again dropped new snaps.

With her charismatic beauty and top notch sartorial choices, Lollywood star dropped new clicks from Baku, Azerbaijan. Breathe if I’m your favorite, she captioned the post.

The new pictures show her posing in a green skimpy top and white trousers, and garnered thousands of likes, while the comment section was flooded with different reactions.

Only a few praised her, while others questioned her dressing choices.

Saboor is known for her finest performance in several dramas including Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bay Qasoor, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein.