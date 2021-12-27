Remembering Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary

KARACHI – As December 27th marks the demise of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, the programme to mark the death anniversary of the late PPP leader is being held in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana District today.

Sindh ruling party has finalized arrangements to observe the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto while the Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed on the occasion.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asifa Bhutto, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Central leaders of PPP will address a public meeting at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

وہ لوگ ہم نے ایک ہی شوخی میں کھو دئیے

ڈھونڈا تھا آسماں نے جنہیں خاک چھان کر#WohLarkiLalQalandarThi#SalaamBenazir pic.twitter.com/vq2ck3S0aR — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, different camps have been set up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the four provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas, and Azad Kashmir. A Mushaira has also been scheduled in front of the mausoleum of Benazir Bhutto today afternoon.

On Sunday, caravans of workers and leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party flocked to Larkana, Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to commemorate the death anniversary of the late PPP leader.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana said special security and traffic arrangement will be made on the occasion. At least 7500 police personnel, traffic police, special force commandos, and 300 hundred personnel of Shahbaz Rangers will also be deployed to ensure the law and order on the occasion.

Officials will also carry aerial surveillance at the surrounding of Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to monitor the activities, besides CCTV cameras will be installed at the different locations.

Bomb Disposal squad, bomb detectors, scanning machines, jammers, snapper’s dogs, watchtowers, 65 walkthrough gates with police vehicles, and mobiles will be set up for security purposes.

Paying tribute to her mother on her 14th death anniversary, Chairman PPP Billwal Bhutto Zardari resolved to continue her mission of ridding the country of poverty, economic instability and unemployment.

Young Bhutto said that she [Benazir] led from the front a strong movement for democracy, adding, “The nation will never forget her long struggle and strong leadership.”

آج کا دن یہ عہد کرنے کا دن ہے کہ پاکستان سے دہشتگردی و انتھاپسندی کا خاتمہ کریں گے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری



آج یہ بھی عہد کریں کہ جمہوریت کی مضبوطی، آئین و پارلیمان کی بالادستی، اور معاشرتی مساوات کے لیئے جدوجہد جاری رکھیں گے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 27, 2021

Bilawal resolved, “It is the day to pledge for eradication of terrorism and extremism from the country and to continue the struggle for strengthening democracy, the supremacy of the Constitution and the parliament, and social equality.”

Earlier, Sindh province has announced a public holiday on the death anniversary of the former premier. A notification by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department of the provincial government said all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the administrative control of the provincial government would remain closed on the day.

Here’s how Bakhtawar remembered Benazir Bhutto ... 11:03 PM | 27 Dec, 2020 KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the elder daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and slain prime ...

The country’s only female prime minister was assassinated on December 27, 2007, while attending a rally in Rawalpindi.