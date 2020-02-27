Coronavirus: Pakistan's Aviation division establishes emergency control room

ISLAMABAD – The country's Aviation division has established an emergency control room which will operate round the clock in order to coordinate activities related to the control of novel coronavirus.

According to a statement issued late Thursday, the control room shall be manned by an officer of the Aviation division who shall respond to any complaint.

The contact details of the control room are: Phone number: 051 9212378; Fax number: 051 9244438; Email: sjs2.aviation@gmail.com.

Isolation wards, helpline 1166 established to ... 12:48 PM | 27 Feb, 2020 ISLAMABAd - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said the government ...

The move came after two coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country on Wednesday, declaring an emergency in hospitals of Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

Separate isolated wards have been set up for the patients infected from Coronavirus.

Balochistan government has issued a notification regarding the closure of schools and religious seminaries across the province.

Authorities have also postponed the exams of matriculation in the province, saying that the new date for the remaining papers of class 9th and 10th will be announced later.

The Sindh government has also decided to shut down all educational institutions in Karachi on Feb 27 and Feb 28 due to the potential threat of Coronavirus.

The COVID-19 virus, originated in China, has killed nearly 2,800 people so far. Around the world, over 80,000 people have been infected with coronavirus, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), with most of the cases in China — above 78,000.