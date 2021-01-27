PAKvSA Test live-streamed on betting website
Web Desk
11:38 AM | 27 Jan, 2021
PAKvSA Test live-streamed on betting website
Share

KARACHI – The Test match between Pakistan and South Africa is being live-streamed on a betting website, 'sky247.com.'

'Sky247.net', which is one of the co-sponsors for the Test series, is also part of the same company which owns sky247.com.

Earlier on the first day of the Test, bets were placed on the match through live-stream. The logo of the board was also visible on the left side of the streaming.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) contract is with sky247.net, but the website also allows visiting the same company’s betting website as well.

On the other hand, Director Media Samiul Hasan Burney said Pakistan does not allow companies associated with betting and alcohol products to sponsor events. PCB will monitor future events on the website in order to determine whether legal action should be taken or not, he added.

Earlier, the matches of PSL 5 were also streamed on a betting website. It was removed later after PCB terminated its contract with the company over non-payment of dues.

Virat and Anushka make first appearance after ... 10:49 AM | 22 Jan, 2021

Only ten days ago, Bollywood's sweetheart Anushka Sharma and India’s most favorite cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed ...

More From This Category
Pakistan announces to contribute $25,000 for UN ...
12:23 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Maryam Nawaz will not attend Bakhtawar’s ...
11:02 AM | 27 Jan, 2021
Police in action after five-year-old spotted ...
10:20 AM | 27 Jan, 2021
Pakistan secures GI tag for its Basmati
09:45 AM | 27 Jan, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto's mehndi function kicks off today
11:59 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Bakhtawar gets a special wedding gift from Asif ...
10:38 PM | 26 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Jaanay Iss Dil' – Hadiqa Kiani's first Qawwali wins hearts
06:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr