Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing negative for Covid-19
Share
Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for Coronavirus, confirms Abhishek Bachchan.
“Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes,” the actor Tweeted. “Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home."
Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020
Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.
He also shared that he will remain at the hospital with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, as both of them are still under treatment for Covid-19.
"My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," wrote Abhishek.
The former Miss World and her 8-year-old daughter had tested positive on July 12, a day after the father-son duo had contracted the illness. Jaya Bachchan was the only family member that had tested negative at that time.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Five CTD personnel, two civilians martyred as fugitives open fire in ...10:28 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss overall political, economic ...09:51 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Bilawal reaches Lahore to discuss APC with senior PPP members09:16 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran directs to ensure provision of flour at reasonable price08:27 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 274,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,885 confirmed ...11:51 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Suicide is not a word to be joked about: Hania Aamir shuts down troll05:17 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
-
-
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020