Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing negative for Covid-19

06:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing negative for Covid-19
Share

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for Coronavirus, confirms Abhishek Bachchan.

“Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes,” the actor Tweeted. “Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home."

He also shared that he will remain at the hospital with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, as both of them are still under treatment for Covid-19.

"My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," wrote Abhishek.

The former Miss World and her 8-year-old daughter had tested positive on July 12, a day after the father-son duo had contracted the illness. Jaya Bachchan was the only family member that had tested negative at that time.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return ...
06:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Suicide is not a word to be joked about: Hania ...
05:17 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Maya Ali celebrates 31st birthday
04:53 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Humayun Saeed turns 49
01:34 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Adnan Siddiqui posts throwback picture with ...
10:49 AM | 27 Jul, 2020
'Dil Bechara' is now the highest-rated Indian ...
11:23 AM | 27 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing negative for Covid-19
06:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr