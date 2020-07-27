Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing negative for Covid-19

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for Coronavirus, confirms Abhishek Bachchan.

“Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes,” the actor Tweeted. “Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home."

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

He also shared that he will remain at the hospital with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, as both of them are still under treatment for Covid-19.

"My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," wrote Abhishek.

The former Miss World and her 8-year-old daughter had tested positive on July 12, a day after the father-son duo had contracted the illness. Jaya Bachchan was the only family member that had tested negative at that time.

