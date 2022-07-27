Pakistani celebs react to SC verdict on Punjab CM election

01:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani celebrities are celebrating the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to declare Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister of Punjab after invalidating the ruling of Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the run-off election for the slot.

Mazari had rejected the ten votes of PML-Q cast in favour of Elahi and declared Hamza Shahbaz winner in the polls. The deputy speaker’s ruling was later challenged in the top court.

On one side, the three-bench member’s verdict sparked meme-fest on social media, targeting Hamza Shahbaz, and brought rejoice to several celebrities supporting Imran Khan.

Adnan Siddiqui wrote in a tweet, “Hail democracy! People’s faith has been restored. Hoping it’s upheld by the elected leaders.

Maya Ali and Shaista Lodhi also rejoiced the verdict of removing Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister.

Taking to Instagram, Maya wrote: “It was worth the wait for this great decision for Pakistan. Can’t be more happy to see this”.

TV host Shaistan Lodhi wrote, “Justice is served”.

However, actress Iffat Omar slammed the verdict of the top court.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was sworn in as new chief minister of Punjab on Tuesday night. President Arif Alvi administered oath to Elahi at a late night ceremony at the Presidency in Islamabad.

01:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

