Pakistan gears up for biggest ever tree plantation drive

06:24 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Pakistan gears up for biggest ever tree plantation drive
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged all Pakistanis, especially youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting drive in history of the country.

In a couple of tweets, the premier, who gives special attention to the climate change related issues, said: “We have a lot of catching up to do”.

The Prime Minister also shared an infographic showing the number of trees per person in different countries including Canada which has 10,163 trees per person.

However, the situation in Pakistan is much below the mark as it has only five trees per person and the average in neighbouring countries China and India stands at 130 and 28, respectively. 

To cover up the gap, Pakistan will launch its biggest ever plantation drive this monsoon season. 

"And we will be gearing up this monsoon season for our plantation drive - the biggest in Pakistan's history," the premier wrote.

PM Imran shares 'good news’ as inflows in ... 10:45 AM | 27 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared new milestones and achievements by the Roshan Digital Account ...

More From This Category
IAK, Berger Paints hold event on women ...
07:37 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Pakistan to get millions of Covid vaccine doses ...
04:26 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Sindh announces opening of shrines, swimming ...
03:10 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
PM Imran’s statement on Osama bin Laden was a ...
02:44 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Tinted glass vehicles banned on Motorway
01:44 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
PTV pioneer, legendary actress Begum Khursheed ...
12:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan beats the heat in style 
06:01 PM | 27 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr