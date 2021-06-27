Pakistan gears up for biggest ever tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged all Pakistanis, especially youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting drive in history of the country.

In a couple of tweets, the premier, who gives special attention to the climate change related issues, said: “We have a lot of catching up to do”.

The Prime Minister also shared an infographic showing the number of trees per person in different countries including Canada which has 10,163 trees per person.

However, the situation in Pakistan is much below the mark as it has only five trees per person and the average in neighbouring countries China and India stands at 130 and 28, respectively.

To cover up the gap, Pakistan will launch its biggest ever plantation drive this monsoon season.

"And we will be gearing up this monsoon season for our plantation drive - the biggest in Pakistan's history," the premier wrote.