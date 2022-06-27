Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Shehnaaz Gill set the stage ablaze with killer dance moves at Umang 2022

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Shehnaaz Gill set the stage ablaze with killer dance moves at Umang 2022
Source: Shehnaaz Gill/SRK (Instagram)
MUMBAI – King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Indian reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill left their fans awestruck with their captivating performances at an event in Mumbai.

Both were among the several Bollywood celebrities attending the Mumbai Police’s annual festival Umang 2022. However, Khan was the centre attraction as it was his first appearance at the event.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge superstar grooved to the “I Am the Best” song from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani film.

Shahnaz Gill, who rose to popularity after appearing in the hit reality show Bigg Boss, also performed for the first time in a live event.

She danced to Katrina Kaif’s popular song Chikni Chameli. She also matched with Anil Kapoor on the song Nach Punjab.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to cinemas with Pathaan in 2023. Following that, he stars in Jawan and Dunki.

