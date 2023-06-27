Doctors circumcise two-year-old boy admitted for tongue surgery in India

LUCKNOW – A two years old boy, who was admitted for a tongue surgery, had his circumcision performed by doctors at a private hospital in Bareilly, India.

Health authorities have opened an investigation into the medical malpractice and sought the boy's medical record from the hospital. The chief medical officer of Bareilly has been directed by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to look into the claims made by the boy's family.

"The investigation should be completed within a day. The facility would be sealed immediately if the reports are true," said Pathak, who is also the state's health minister.

According to media reports, parents, who have filed a complaint with the police, said their two-and-a-half years old son has a speech problem and needs a tongue operation. That's the reason they brought their son to the hospital.

Doctors have now informed the police that the todler had a urination condition that was supposed to be treated with circumcision, but the parents were perplexed. Doctors said that the boy's Phimosis, a restriction of the foreskin opening which happens in newborn male children, necessitated the surgery.

In a statement, Pathak stated, "If the charges are found to be true in the investigation, not only will the hospital be sealed, but an FIR will also be filed against the doctor in accordance with the law."