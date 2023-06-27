Doctors circumcise two-year-old boy admitted for tongue surgery in India

LUCKNOW – A two years old boy, who was admitted for a tongue surgery, had his circumcision performed by doctors at a private hospital in Bareilly, India.
Health authorities have opened an investigation into the medical malpractice and sought the boy's medical record from the hospital. The chief medical officer of Bareilly has been directed by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to look into the claims made by the boy's family.
"The investigation should be completed within a day. The facility would be sealed immediately if the reports are true," said Pathak, who is also the state's health minister.
According to media reports, parents, who have filed a complaint with the police, said their two-and-a-half years old son has a speech problem and needs a tongue operation. That's the reason they brought their son to the hospital.
Doctors have now informed the police that the todler had a urination condition that was supposed to be treated with circumcision, but the parents were perplexed. Doctors said that the boy's Phimosis, a restriction of the foreskin opening which happens in newborn male children, necessitated the surgery.
In a statement, Pathak stated, "If the charges are found to be true in the investigation, not only will the hospital be sealed, but an FIR will also be filed against the doctor in accordance with the law."
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.
As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.