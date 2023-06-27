Search

World

Doctors circumcise two-year-old boy admitted for tongue surgery in India

Web Desk 10:59 PM | 27 Jun, 2023
Doctors circumcise two-year-old boy admitted for tongue surgery in India
Source: File Photo

LUCKNOW – A two years old boy, who was admitted for a tongue surgery, had his circumcision performed by doctors at a private hospital in Bareilly, India.

Health authorities have opened an investigation into the medical malpractice and sought the boy's medical record from the hospital. The chief medical officer of Bareilly has been directed by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to look into the claims made by the boy's family.

"The investigation should be completed within a day. The facility would be sealed immediately if the reports are true," said Pathak, who is also the state's health minister.

According to media reports, parents, who have filed a complaint with the police, said their two-and-a-half years old son has a speech problem and needs a tongue operation. That's the reason they brought their son to the hospital.

Doctors have now informed the police that the todler had a urination condition that was supposed to be treated with circumcision, but the parents were perplexed. Doctors said that the boy's Phimosis, a restriction of the foreskin opening which happens in newborn male children, necessitated the surgery.

In a statement, Pathak stated, "If the charges are found to be true in the investigation, not only will the hospital be sealed, but an FIR will also be filed against the doctor in accordance with the law."

Doctors perform wrong surgeries on two women with similar names in Faisalabad

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Indian-Canadian businessman struggles to raise funds for India buses deal 

02:55 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

'Pregnant' man baffles doctors in India

05:38 PM | 25 Jun, 2023

Biden shies away from discussing human rights situation in India with Modi in White House talks

12:59 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Submarine with two Pakistanis goes missing during expedition to find Titanic wreck

11:33 AM | 20 Jun, 2023

UAE allows Muslim residents to sponsor two wives simultaneously

04:32 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Two new crescents installed on minarets of Masjid Al Haram in Makkah

02:06 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan’s special athletes back home with 80 medals including 11 ...

12:21 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th June 2023

09:02 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee records slight gains against dollar on fresh hopes of IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.

As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023 

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Karachi PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Islamabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Peshawar PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Quetta PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sialkot PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Attock PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujranwala PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Jehlum PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Multan PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Bahawalpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujrat PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nawabshah PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Chakwal PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Hyderabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nowshehra PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sargodha PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Faisalabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Mirpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: