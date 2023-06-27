Who does Amar Khan have a crush on?

Pakistani actress Amar Khan is shooting her shot by revealing her celebrity crushes in Lollywood and Bollywood.

The Darrar actress, who enjoys an illustrious career in the Pakistani entertainment industry, — thanks to her successful drama serials including Dil-e-Gumshuda, Ghughi, Dil-e-Berehem, and Chashm-e-Num to name a few — made sure to share another one of her aspects from personal life with her millions of fans, despite keeping a low profile.

In a recent guest appearance on acclaimed comedian and host Tabish Hashmi's show, Hasna Mana Hai, the Dum Mastam famed actress confessed about her childhood and recent crushes. Khan said that she was smitten with Pakistani actor Babar Ali — known for his iconic drama serial Landa Bazaar and film Jeeva — mostly for his looks at the time.

The Baddua actress also turned out to be a huge fan of Bollywood's Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan, and confessed having a huge crush on him when he was young.

The 27-year-old star added that she's currently crushing over Barfi actor Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Khan has appeared in a number of successful projects including Belapur Ki Dayan, Ghughi, Dil-e-Bereham, Dil-e-Gumshuda, Qayamat, Baddua, Daraar, and Heer Da Hero.