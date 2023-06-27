Who does Amar Khan have a crush on?

Pakistani actress Amar Khan is shooting her shot by revealing her celebrity crushes in Lollywood and Bollywood.
The Darrar actress, who enjoys an illustrious career in the Pakistani entertainment industry, — thanks to her successful drama serials including Dil-e-Gumshuda, Ghughi, Dil-e-Berehem, and Chashm-e-Num to name a few — made sure to share another one of her aspects from personal life with her millions of fans, despite keeping a low profile.
In a recent guest appearance on acclaimed comedian and host Tabish Hashmi's show, Hasna Mana Hai, the Dum Mastam famed actress confessed about her childhood and recent crushes. Khan said that she was smitten with Pakistani actor Babar Ali — known for his iconic drama serial Landa Bazaar and film Jeeva — mostly for his looks at the time.
The Baddua actress also turned out to be a huge fan of Bollywood's Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan, and confessed having a huge crush on him when he was young.
The 27-year-old star added that she's currently crushing over Barfi actor Ranbir Kapoor.
On the work front, Khan has appeared in a number of successful projects including Belapur Ki Dayan, Ghughi, Dil-e-Bereham, Dil-e-Gumshuda, Qayamat, Baddua, Daraar, and Heer Da Hero.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.
As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
