Pakistan PM, army chief hold key meeting after fatal attack on Chinese convoy in Bisham

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Wednesday held an important meeting to discuss security situation and other matters.

The meeting was held at the PM House a day after a fatal attack on Chinese convoy in Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district.

On Tuesday, six people, including five Chinese nationals, were killed after a suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district.

The convoy was on its ways to Dasu camp from Islamabad when the suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into it.

Officials said the all the killed Chinese nationals were engineers by profession while a Pakistani who was their driver also lost his life in the incident.

The suicide bombing prompted the Chinese authorities to call for a thorough investigation into the terror incident.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan late Tuesday, “The Chinese embassy and consulates in Pakistan have immediately launched emergency work, demanding that the Pakistani side conduct a thorough investigation into the attack, severely punish the perpetrators and take practical and effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens”.