LAHORE – A 4.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Peshawar, Nowshehra and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

No casualties or major damages have been reported till the time of filing the report. Tremors spread panic within the northwestern region, with people coming out of their homes and offices.

Tremors were also felt in various cities of KP, including Upper Dir, Chitral, and Swabi as well as in other adjoing areas.

More updates to follow…