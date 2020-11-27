Rabab Hashim looks stunning on her Nikkah (PICS)

Rabab Hashim joins the list of celebrities who tied the knot this year. From her graceful Maiyon look to a glamorous Mehndi ghagra, people have been hooked to her stunning attires.

For the Nikkah event, Rabab Hashim dazzled in a beautiful ivory white gown dripping a powder pink dupatta. Her hair tied up in a neat bun while she looked alluring wearing a charming smile.

The official photographer, Abdul Samad Zia is keeping the fans updated by sharing jaw-dropping shots on his Instagram handle.

Here are some of the clicks of Rabab Hashim's nikkah:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia Weddings (@abdulsamadzia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia Weddings (@abdulsamadzia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia Weddings (@abdulsamadzia)

The super talented Rabab Hashim has appeared in many dramas like Piya Mann Bhaye, Anaya Tumhari Hui, Ishqaaway, Mannat, Marzi, Aik Thi Misaal, Kam Zarf and Meray Mohsin.

Rabab Hashim ties the knot (See Mehndi & Maiyon ... 05:08 PM | 25 Nov, 2020 Ishqwaay star Rabab Hashim is all set to tie the knot, and her Mehndi and Maiyon pictures are going viral on social ...

Currently, her new drama Qarar is being on aired every Sunday at 8 pm on HUM television. The ensemble cast includes Sanum Jung, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Muneed Butt and Rabab Hashim in lead roles.