KMC launches drive-in cinema in Karachi’s Clifton

11:56 AM | 27 Nov, 2021
KARACHI – The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched a drive-in cinema near Beach View Park, Clifton which will run on a no-profit-no-loss basis.

Memorable films will be screened at Sunset Cinema on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, to entertain the people whose minds have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said.

"Felt nostalgic inaugurating the facility since it brought back memories of the old drive in cinema of Karachi. Please come, enjoy the weather, watch movies and eat good food", he wrote on Twitter.

The PPP leader said that citizens will be able to enjoy movies sitting in their cars with their family members. Arrangements had also been made for car parking for visitors to the cinema and 150 cars would be able to park around the cinema at one time, he added.

Wahab further mentioned that films would be screened in six categories, including those based on classic novels and animated films.

Earlier, Pakistan’s seaside metropolis was famous for its drive-in cinema culture. A number of cinemas were located in various parts of the largest city, including Shirin in Korangi and Kismet in Saddar.

