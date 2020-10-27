Two more polio cases reported in Jhang

JHANG – Two more cases of poliovirus in Punjab, 3-year old Rida Fatima and 4-month-old Usman of Sarwar Colony reveals trends of virus transmission.

The polio eradication and surveillance officer informed the health department on Monday.

Poliovirus had affected two children in the district. Now, the total number of polio victims in the district is six.

The Punjab Health Department senior officials later reached Jhang to find out the reasons for increasing poliovirus cases in the area. The district health department had constituted 1,130 teams, comprising two-member each, to execute the polio eradication campaign in the district.