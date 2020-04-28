PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to review current COVID-19 situation countrywide
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) at the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad to review the current status of Covid-19 in the country.
According to media details, the federal cabinet meeting is scheduled to discuss a seven-point agenda.
The federal cabinet will reconstitute the Pak Arab Refinery (PARCO) board of directors and approve grants for journalists infected with the coronavirus.
The federal cabinet will approve the Financial Agreements Netting Bill 2020, while approval of the notification under section 11 of the Credit Bureau Act 2015 is also on the cabinet agenda.
During the meeting, the nominations for the board posts of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) and the appointment of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Member Finance, will be approved.
