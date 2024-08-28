Public holiday declared on August 29

In light of the ongoing heavy monsoon rains impacting the region, the Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad has announced a public holiday for all educational institutions on August 29. The decision, aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff, comes in response to the severe weather conditions currently affecting the district.

The formal notification, issued today, instructs both private and government schools to remain closed on the specified date. This measure is intended to prevent any potential accidents and disruptions caused by the relentless rains.

The monsoon season has brought significant rainfall to various parts of Hyderabad and its neighboring areas, including Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Chambar, Mehrabpur, and Faridabad. The intensity of the rainfall has varied from light showers to heavy downpours, leading to widespread disruption.

In a tragic incident linked to the adverse weather, the roof of a house in one of these areas collapsed, resulting in the death of a child. This unfortunate event underscores the urgency of taking precautionary measures to protect the community during such severe weather conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated the importance of adhering to this public holiday to mitigate risks and ensure the well-being of all individuals within the district.