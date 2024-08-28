Search

Pakistan

Public holiday declared on August 29

09:28 PM | 28 Aug, 2024
public holiday

In light of the ongoing heavy monsoon rains impacting the region, the Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad has announced a public holiday for all educational institutions on August 29. The decision, aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff, comes in response to the severe weather conditions currently affecting the district.

The formal notification, issued today, instructs both private and government schools to remain closed on the specified date. This measure is intended to prevent any potential accidents and disruptions caused by the relentless rains.

The monsoon season has brought significant rainfall to various parts of Hyderabad and its neighboring areas, including Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Chambar, Mehrabpur, and Faridabad. The intensity of the rainfall has varied from light showers to heavy downpours, leading to widespread disruption.

In a tragic incident linked to the adverse weather, the roof of a house in one of these areas collapsed, resulting in the death of a child. This unfortunate event underscores the urgency of taking precautionary measures to protect the community during such severe weather conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated the importance of adhering to this public holiday to mitigate risks and ensure the well-being of all individuals within the district.

Pakistan

09:28 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Public holiday declared on August 29

08:54 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Scandal erupts as police officers found selling sensitive mobile SIM ...

08:01 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Pakistan, Oman navies participate in joint regional maritime exercise

07:48 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Toyota upgrades gift for Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem to Fortuner GR-S

07:28 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Punjab police officials refuse to participate in Katcha operation 

06:43 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Pakistan likely to slash petrol prices from September 1

Pakistan

09:08 AM | 26 Aug, 2024

Balochistan Bleeding: Assistant Commissioner injured as multiple ...

02:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

PML-N MPA Rana Afzal Hussain dies of heart attack

07:40 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Robbers make off with PKR 30 million from cash van outside Islamabad ...

10:23 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

Who is Zarfasha Naqvi, and what is her connection to Natasha Danish?

01:14 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

HumQadam App launched at Kinnaird College for gender-based violence ...

11:21 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi says Baloch separatists, TTP behind militant attacks in ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:28 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Public holiday declared on August 29

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 28 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2  368.70 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: