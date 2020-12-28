Fakhar Zaman made honorary lieutenant of Pakistan Navy
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has awarded honorary rank of lieutenant to national cricket player Fakhar Zaman for his excellent performance in the field of cricket and his commitment to the navy.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi pined the badges of rank on the player in a ceremony attended by military and civil officials and the family of the batsman.
Naval Chief congratulated Zaman, who started his professional career as a sailor of Pakistan Navy in 2007. He has also been representing the navy in various domestic and international matches.
Fakhar Zaman sets world record with fastest 1000 ... 07:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2018
HARARE - Pakistan's star opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has become the fastest batsman to score 1000 runs in one-day ...
In International Defense Cricket Challenge Cup held in Australia in 2012, Zaman was named as the best player of the tournament.
Moreover, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee also awarded an appreciation certificate to the player.
The incredible story of Fakhar Zaman, the ... 12:59 PM | 8 Jun, 2017
Zaman, who scored 31 off 23 balls, maintained an impressive strike rate of 134 with six boundaries, earning the praise ...
- Nearly 150kg charas recovered from ambulance transporting COVID-19 ...06:49 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
-
- India gets its first driverless metro train06:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Woman from viral DHA police attack video gets bail by Lahore court06:04 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Fakhar Zaman made honorary lieutenant of Pakistan Navy05:46 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- 'Please remember my baba and mama in your prayers,’ requests Sarah ...04:54 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
- Here’s how Bakhtawar remembered Benazir Bhutto on 13th death ...11:03 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
- Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 5503:45 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020