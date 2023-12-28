ECP likely to move Supreme Court against restoration of PTI's 'bat' symbol

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar High Court ruled PTI can contest elections using its 'bat' symbol, a relief for incarcerated Imran Khan's party in upcoming elections, but now the country's apex polls body is discussing the matter in today's meeting.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has convened an important meeting today to discuss PHC verdict.

Earlier, the polls body declared PTI’s intra-party elections null and void, decided against Imran Khan's led party to contest polls on the 'bat' symbol.

The electoral watchdog now mulling next move and in Thursday's meeting, it could make a decision about approaching the apex court of Pakistan.

It is widely believed that the Peshawar High Court single bench ruling is unlikely to stand and the verdict could be reviewed only by the division bench. This was the argument advanced by Additional Attorney General Sanaullah before Peshawar High Court earlier this week.