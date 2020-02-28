Karachi kings win toss, elect to field first against Multan Sultans

LAHORE - Karachi Kings won the toss elected to field first against Multan Sultans in the tenth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 being played at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings, led by Imad Wasim, have played two matches so far with victory in one of the matches.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans led by Shan Masood, have played a total of three matches from which it won two.

Squad

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Chadwick Walton, Umaid Asif, Mitchell McClenaghan, Awais Zia, and Arshad Iqbal.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Shahid Afridi, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Wayne Madsen, Khushdil Shah, Fabian Allen, Usman Qadir, Imran Tahir, and Bilawal Bhatti.