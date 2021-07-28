PM Imran says anyone who commits rape is solely responsible for the crime
He was accused of being a ‘rape apologist’ after saying rise in attacks is down to women wearing skimpy clothes
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan who faced extreme backlash after he 'blamed rape victims for wearing short clothes' clarified his stance in a recent interview.
The premier while speaking with Judy Woodruff on PBS Newshour said his comments were taken out of context and said that anyone who commits rape is solely responsible for the crime.
Earlier, Khan was quoted saying “If a woman is wearing very few clothes it will have an impact on the man unless they are robots”, and in response to the backfire, Khan categorically states his thoughts on sexual crimes saying the statements from the interview were deliberately taken out of context.
He went on to say that “he would never say such a stupid thing” where a rape victim is somehow responsible for the crime committed against them.
Responding on whether the importance of Islam in the South Asian country stops him from taking a stronger stance against women. The premier said “Absolutely not. Islam gives dignity and respect to women, he also justified his stance saying that he found that women are treated with more respect in Muslim countries.
‘Men are not robots!’ – PM Imran speaks ... 06:47 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has again created a stir over comments he made about rape and "temptation" ...
“I used the word Pardah during my interview and added that Pardah brings the temptation down”, he said that "Pardah is not restricted to women but it is for men as well”.
Comparing the sexual assault cases with the rest of the world, he said look at the situation in Pakistan even now, I mean look at the rape cases here, compared to Western countries, they are minuscule, Khan opined.
Jemima reacts to PM Imran's comment on women's ... 09:40 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith has reacted to his recent statement on women’s ...
