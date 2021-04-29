Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 10-15 in Pakistan: NCOC
Web Desk
04:40 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 10-15 in Pakistan: NCOC
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will observe Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 10-15, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

The top coronavirus monitoring body has also announced ‘Stay Home Stay Safe Strategy for mobility control from May 8 to 16, including Eid holidays.

A press release issued by the NCOC said, “Current spike of COVID-19 in the country merits effective measures to arrest the further spread with special emphasis on reducing mobility”.

It said that comprehensive SOPs/guidelines will also be issued for Yom-e-Ali, Itekaf, Shabe-e-Wadar, Jumma-tul-Wida and Eid prayers by May 1.

During this period, all markets, business, and shops will remain closed except essential services including Grocery stores, medical stores, vegetable shops, petrol pumps and bakeries.

There will be a ban on special bazaars set up on chand raat, while tourism and intra-provincial and city travel through public transport will also be banned.

Meanwhile, additional trains will be run to manage passenger load till May 7, thereafter normal train operation be resumed.

At least 151 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,480 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 17,680 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 815,711.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,699 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 708,193. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 89,838, and the positivity rate recorded at 9.61 percent. 

