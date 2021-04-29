Gone But Not Forgotten – Irrfan Khan's family and fans pen emotional notes on actor's first death anniversary
Share
Irrfan Khan, an actor par excellence and the man who was crowned as one of the finest artists of Indian cinema passed away last year after battling cancer.
Despite his absence leaving a void in the heart of admirers, his legacy lives on as today marks one whole year since the passing of the beloved Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.
Leaving several loved ones and a massive fan following grieving forever, his death anniversary left everyone emotional as wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil took to social media to pen heartfelt tributes.
Sharing memories of the late superstar in a celebration his life, Babil spoke of his father’s legacy and reflected the time his father bravely battled with cancer “Chemo burns you from the inside so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to writing your own journals…There is a purity I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to,”
View this post on Instagram
"To the greatest best friend, companion, brother and father I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that Shahjahan/Mumtaz stuff.I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand, exploring the last mysteries.” he concluded.
View this post on Instagram
On the other hand, Sutapa shared an equally emotional note recalling Irrfans's last moments “Your favourite poet Anaïs Nin said, ‘People living deeply have no fear of death.’ Last year, tonight, me and my friends sang songs for you, all your favourite songs,” she began.
Sutapa revealed how Irrfan passed away at a particular time, calling it his love for the mystical. “How exactly does one swim this huge ocean of time? The clock had stopped. At 11:11 on April 29 for me. Irrfan, you had a keen interest in the mystery of numbers. And funny, you had three 11’s on your final day. Some, actually many, say this is a very mystical number: 11/11/11.”
Fans also stepped forward as they shared heartwarming note recalling Khan.
A year of not seeing him perform...of not letting those haunting eyes pierce your existence...of not having that rustic voice making you believe all his dialogues. A year of not having Irrfan Khan.— Banarasi Nietzsche (@Einqalaab) April 28, 2021
Aap faani hain, main lafaani.#RIP #IrrfanKhan #movies #films #art #IrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/nDmerUpG8N
zamana bade shauq se sun raha tha— Gautam jain (@Gautamj50940352) April 28, 2021
Tumhe so gae dastaan kahte kahte
Never known apart from the screen yet it hurts like lost someone very close this morning.#IrrfanKhan #IrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/1WkR171fPI
#IrrfanKhan was among the top trends on Twitter.
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil wishes to work with ... 02:09 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil often shares heartwarming throwback pictures of his father and this ...
- PSO reports staggering profits for 9MFY2110:09 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Korean ambassador meets COAS Bajwa to discuss matters of mutual ...09:49 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- COVID-19: NCOC says Chand Raat bazaars, shopping malls to remain ...09:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- ‘Empowering Women for better water management’: Experts call for ...08:58 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Shaheen Afridi completes 50 wickets at the same age in same number of ...08:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Gone But Not Forgotten – Irrfan Khan's family and fans pen ...07:53 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams becomes first global ambassador for ...05:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Anushka Sharma's audition video for 3 Idiots goes viral04:17 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
-
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021