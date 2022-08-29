Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video
Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah’s stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet as the Ehd e Wafa star makes her admirers turn heads with her every move.
Alizeh has revamped her public image by following a strict fitness regime that made waves amongst the public. Her transformation has definitely created a public uproar.
The Bebasi actress is winning hearts with her new Tiktok video and needless to say, Alizeh's adorable facial expressions are on-point.
With multiple fan accounts and millions of fans around the world, the Taana Baana actress is set to become a legend in the coming years.
On the work front, Alizeh Shah's recent projects include Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and the blockbuster drama serial Bebasi.
