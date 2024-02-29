Rain emergency: Holiday announced for schools in Karachi on March 1

KARACHI – The education department has announced a holiday for evening shifts of all public and private schools in the port city of Karachi amid forecast for heavy rains.

The department has issued a notification, saying the measures aim at avoiding any untoward situation.

Earlier in the day, the government of Sindh has announced a half-day in the provincial capital on Friday as citizens are urged to also avoid unnecessary travel amid rain forecast.

The provincial authorities have enforced rain emergency in the region and took stringent measures to avoid any unwanted incident. The country's lagest city Karachi would be open for half day on Friday (tomorrow), amid forecast of heavy rains.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab shared update on social media post, saying half-day measure was taken as precaution as he cautioned masses to avoid unnecessarily travel over the weekend.

The PPP leader said preparations have been made, as a matter of abundant precaution.

Met Office predicted rainfall, windstorms, and the possibility of isolated hailstorms in Sindh from February 29 to March 2.

Sindh newly elected Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also called for meeting to review preparations for the rain early.

A rain emergency has been enforced across the southeastern region, and government directed local bodies, administrations, and hospitals to stay alert.