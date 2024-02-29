Search

Pakistan

Rain emergency: Holiday announced for schools in Karachi on March 1

06:32 PM | 29 Feb, 2024
Rain emergency: Holiday announced for schools in Karachi on March 1
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The education department has announced a holiday for evening shifts of all public and private schools in the port city of Karachi amid forecast for heavy rains. 

The department has issued a notification, saying the measures aim at avoiding any untoward situation. 

Earlier in the day, the government of Sindh has announced a half-day in the provincial capital on Friday as citizens are urged to also avoid unnecessary travel amid rain forecast.

The provincial authorities have enforced rain emergency in the region and took stringent measures to avoid any unwanted incident. The country's lagest city Karachi would be open for half day on Friday (tomorrow), amid forecast of heavy rains.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab shared update on social media post, saying half-day measure was taken as precaution as he cautioned masses to avoid unnecessarily travel over the weekend.

The PPP leader said preparations have been made, as a matter of abundant precaution.

Met Office predicted rainfall, windstorms, and the possibility of isolated hailstorms in Sindh from February 29 to March 2.

Sindh newly elected Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also called for meeting to review preparations for the rain early. 

A rain emergency has been enforced across the southeastern region, and government directed local bodies, administrations, and hospitals to stay alert.

Karachi Weather Update: Emergency declared as heavy rains expected in Sindh

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:32 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Rain emergency: Holiday announced for schools in Karachi on March 1

06:26 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

302 newly-elected MNAs take oath

06:22 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Multinational Pakistan Army Team Spirit Exercise 2024 concludes in ...

05:59 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Election for next PM of Pakistan to take place on March 3

04:58 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Food delivery rider shot dead in Karachi

03:38 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Lahore traffic cop completes PHD while in service

Pakistan

05:53 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh city on Feb 29

11:49 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Half-day declared for Karachi offices on Friday amid heavy rain ...

05:37 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Ameer Balaj murder case: CIA nabs close friend Ahsan Shah

12:47 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Amir thanks CM Maryam for taking action over misbehaviour with his ...

05:16 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Petrol price likely to go up in Pakistan from March 1

03:02 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Who will be included in Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet?

Advertisement

Latest

06:32 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Rain emergency: Holiday announced for schools in Karachi on March 1

Gold & Silver

03:20 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Gold registers upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 29 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 282.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.11 751.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.32 916.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317.76 320.26
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:03 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: