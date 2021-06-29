Adnan Siddiqui takes a stand for Mariyam Nafees
03:32 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Adnan Siddiqui takes a stand for Mariyam Nafees
Superstar Adnan Siddiqui backed up starlet Mariyam Nafees after the latter shared her ordeal of a man sending indecent messages and unacceptable requests on Instagram.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star took to Twitter to give his two cents on the matters as he lauded the Diyar e Dil star. The 51-year-old emphasised that acting is a respectable profession and the actors are not for sale.

Addressing the stereotypes associated with him and his counterparts, the Yeh Dil Mera star tweeted, “For those who think otherwise, let me put the record straight. Actors are NOT for sale. We work hard and work honestly, as much as any other professional. No one’s allowed to disrespect us. Atta girl @MariyamNafees.”

Earlier this week, the Ishq Jalebi star named and shamed the man publicly for his audacity who wanted her to spend time with his friend. Mariyam sternly said that actors are not prostitutes.

"The point of putting this up is because I truly want to put a stop to this, I don’t know who’s responsible for these morons to think this way and who’s entertaining them but no! Absolutely not! I and my esteemed co-actresses respectfully work for 12 hours (sometimes more) every day and we refuse to tolerate this mentality.", she wrote.

