Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's latest interaction leave fans curious

The hype around our celebrity couples is not new but Pakistan's power couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir can leave the Internet into a frenzy with their adorable exchange.

This time around the celebrity couple was spotted engaging in cryptic Instagram banter. Igniting curiosity among their fan following, the fans made a plethora of guesses about their mysterious banter.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor turned to Instagram and shared a story where he tagged his lady love and wrote, “Options tau bahut hai…But I still can’t decide.”

Responding to him, the Yakeen ka Safar star wrote a witty caption with a smiling emoji, “hmmm kyun kay when it comes to selecting the best, I already know the answer”

The exchange of cryptic stories got fans thinking what the celerity couple could be up to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)

On the work front, Sajal and Ahad's Dhoop Ki Deewar has started streaming on Zee 5.

Initially, the web series faced hindrances and netizens called for a ban due to its problematic storyline but as soon as it streamed the viewers loved it.