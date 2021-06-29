Dil Jalane Ki Baat – Atif Aslam's latest song winning hearts

Pakistani rockstar Atif Aslam leaves fans mesmerised once again as he released his version of Noor Jehan’s Aashiyane Ki Baat.

Needless to say, the track titled Dil Jalane Ki Baat seems to cement its position as the seamless blend of romantic numbers and spiritual offerings.

With the gut-wrenching poetry and magical tune, the 39-year-old crooner infuses his signature style. Even though he did not explicitly pay a sub-par tribute to Queen of Melody but the superstar still managed to do justice to the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

The mid-song climax is followed by a soft breakdown without disposing of the percussion entirely.

On the work front, Atif’s upcoming original Rafta Rafta is set to star Sajal Aly. Neither Atif nor Sajal confirmed the news on their social media.