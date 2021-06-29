Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase by Rs6 per litre from July 1

ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to surge by up to Rs6 per litre from July 1, 2021.

Media reports said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division, suggesting an increase by Rs6/litre in petrol price and Rs3 in HSD price for first 15 days of July.

The final decision will be taken by the finance ministry after taking the prime minister on board.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Finance gave go-ahead to increase prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2.13 from June 16.

It had approved an increase of Rs2.1 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs1.79 in price of high-speed diesel (HSD). Additionally, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil were also increased by Rs1.89 per litre and Rs2.03, respectively.

The current prices of the petroleum products are following;

