Pakistan reports 73 more COVID-related deaths, 2,455 new infections

ISLAMABAD – At least 73 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,455 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,680 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 916,239.

Statistics 29 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 55,442

Positive Cases: 2455

Positivity % : 4.42%

— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 29, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,136 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 836,702. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 58,857, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 percent.

At least 315,410 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 338,377 in Punjab 131,775 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,007 in Islamabad, 25,001 in Balochistan, 19,108 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,561 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,960 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,003 in Sindh, 4,043 in KP, 755 in Islamabad, 539 in Azad Kashmir, 273 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

On Friday, the first case of the Indian coronavirus variant has been detected in Sindh. Sindh provincial minister Dr. Pechuho said the South African variant of coronavirus is also rapidly spreading in Karachi. So far, seven cases of the South African variant and one case of the Indian COVID-19 variant have been detected in the province, she added.