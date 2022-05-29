PM Shehbaz Sharif responds to leaked audio tape about Imran Khan

Says the former premier 'sought NRO to save himself and his government'
Web Desk
02:34 PM | 29 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says a leaked audio call allegedly between former president Asif Ali Zardari and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz "exposes Imran Khan's hypocrisy and double standards."

Contrary to Imran Khan's claims, the premier said in a tweet on Sunday, he sought NRO to save himself and his government.

"The fake story of foreign conspiracy was manufactured after all his efforts failed. His lies stand exposed," the tweet further read.

In the so-called leaked phone call, authenticity of which has yet to be verified, Riaz tells Zardari that Khan (an apparent reference to ousted prime minister Imran Khan) is requesting him to mediate between him and the PPP co-chairman.

In response, the man on the other side of the phone, who is said to be Zardari, said: "It's impossible now."

On this, Riaz said: "Yes, that's fine, I just wanted to bring this matter into your notice."

