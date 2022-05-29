PM Shehbaz Sharif responds to leaked audio tape about Imran Khan
Says the former premier 'sought NRO to save himself and his government'
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says a leaked audio call allegedly between former president Asif Ali Zardari and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz "exposes Imran Khan's hypocrisy and double standards."
Contrary to Imran Khan's claims, the premier said in a tweet on Sunday, he sought NRO to save himself and his government.
"The fake story of foreign conspiracy was manufactured after all his efforts failed. His lies stand exposed," the tweet further read.
The audio tape that surfaced recently exposes Imran Khan’s hypocrisy & double standards. Contrary to his claims, he sought NRO to save himself & his govt. The fake story of foreign conspiracy was manufactured after all his efforts failed. His lies stand exposed.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 29, 2022
In the so-called leaked phone call, authenticity of which has yet to be verified, Riaz tells Zardari that Khan (an apparent reference to ousted prime minister Imran Khan) is requesting him to mediate between him and the PPP co-chairman.
In response, the man on the other side of the phone, who is said to be Zardari, said: "It's impossible now."
On this, Riaz said: "Yes, that's fine, I just wanted to bring this matter into your notice."
Leaked phone call allegedly between Malik Riaz ... 10:47 PM | 28 May, 2022
A leaked phone call allegedly between former president Asif Ali Zardari and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz is making ...
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- UN highlights TTP threat to Pakistan in latest report on Afghanistan02:58 PM | 29 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif responds to leaked audio tape about Imran Khan02:34 PM | 29 May, 2022
- Pakistan hopes for revival of $6 billion IMF bailout package next ...02:13 PM | 29 May, 2022
-
- Israeli president confirms meeting with Pakistani expats’ delegation12:25 PM | 29 May, 2022
- Watch – Saba Qamar loses her cool at press conference09:36 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan gets clean chit in drugs case07:47 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Ghana Ali expresses her resentment towards Maryam Nawaz09:12 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022