Woman gang-raped for three weeks after being sold by husband in Sargodha

SARGODHA – A woman has accused her husband of selling her to his friends for few thousands rupees in Sargodha, adding that she was gang-raped for three weeks by them.

The victim has filed a complaint with police and also moved a to register and FIR against the husband, who allegedly sold her wife for Rs5,000 only.

The woman said that she had married the man by choice a year-and-a-half ago, GEO news reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ijaz Raza has directed Sargodha DPO to submit a report on the matter and appear before the court on November 2.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects after receiving the complaint of the alleged victim.