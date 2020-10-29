Woman gang-raped for three weeks after being sold by husband in Sargodha
08:50 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Woman gang-raped for three weeks after being sold by husband in Sargodha
SARGODHA – A woman has accused her husband of selling her to his friends for few thousands rupees in Sargodha, adding that she was gang-raped for three weeks by them. 

The victim has filed a complaint with police and also moved a to register and FIR against the husband, who allegedly sold her wife for Rs5,000 only. 

The woman said that she had married the man by choice a year-and-a-half ago, GEO news reported. 

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ijaz Raza has directed Sargodha DPO to submit a report on the matter and appear before the court on November 2. 

Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects after receiving the complaint of the alleged victim. 

