Pm Shehbaz Leaves For Saudi Arabia Today To Join Global Leaders At Future Investment Initiative

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on official visit to Saudi Arabia to participate in 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, slated to be held on October 29-30.

The premier will embark along with several key cabinet ministers, as the Future Investment Initiative remains a key platform for countries to showcase their economic strengths, woo foreign investments, and engage in dialogues aimed at fostering a sustainable future.

The FII theme for this year is Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow, which will focus on global investments addressing critical areas like AI, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.

During his visit, PM Sharif is likely to engage in key talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, along with other senior Saudi officials. The agenda will include strengthening economic and strategic partnership between Islamabad and Riyadh, with a particular emphasis on cooperation in the economic, energy, and defense sectors.

At the sidelines of summit, PM Shehbaz will also interact woth leaders and entrepreneurs. This visit underscores Islamabad’s commitment to enhancing bilateral ties with Kingdom and exploring new avenues for investment and cooperation.