Fahad Mustafa slammed Tik Tok but Twitter was quick to call him out for hosting Jeeto Pakistan
Social media app TikTok has faced immense censure over the past year or so. Not only has it been bashed for being a platform for “cringe-worthy” content, but it has also been classified as a safety hazard.
Actor and Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa urged parents to keep their children away from TikTok in the light of a 16-year-old from Sialkot shot dead as a pistol went off while he and his friends were filming a TikTok video this Sunday.
To All the parents out there plz keep your kids away from this tik tok bullshit its not healthy. Entire nation is busy doing nothing .#DoSomethingProductive— Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) December 29, 2019
"To All the parents out there plz keep your kids away from this tik tok bullshit its not healthy. The entire nation is busy doing nothing.#DoSomethingProductive" wrote Fahad.
The actor, however, didn’t necessarily receive the response he may have wanted. Many Twitter users were quick to call out Mustafa for his foolery in the show Jeeto Pakistan.
Lol, like Jeeto Pakistan is giving this nation kids six packs. 🤣🤣— Ghabranan Nahin Hai!!! (@Hamzaazam909) December 29, 2019
Aapkay show par tou jaisay Quantum physics ki classes hoti hain na...— Saad Kaiser Khan (@SaadKaiser) December 30, 2019
Han apny show me to jesy rocket science sikha rhy ho🙄🙄— Ubaid ULrehman Malick 🇵🇰 (@Obaid_malick_) December 30, 2019
Tik tok se hata kar 'fahad bhai gaari' pe lagao...— Jangju (@ghalt_baat_nahi) December 29, 2019
Ap jo show mein krwaty hain wo kon sa islami dars hai 😆— Azhar Iqbal (@Azhar_iqballll) December 29, 2019
Jeeto Pakistan main tu computer course sikhate hain na 😛— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 30, 2019
Many people agreed with Fahad's opinion as well:
Absolutely ryt I was thinking same as that— Eshelo07 (@eshelo07) December 29, 2019
Agreed 👍👍👍 it's ture— Noor (@Noor38160736) December 29, 2019
200% agree. 👍🏻— Chauhdari Mushahid Khan (@Mushahid10Khan) December 30, 2019
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more updates!
