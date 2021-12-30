PM Imran breaks silence on Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday gave his two cents on media reports rife with news about the potential return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif had left the country in 2019 after his seven-year sentence in a graft case was suspended by the Islamabad High Court for eight weeks, allowing him to go abroad to seek medical treatment.

He never returned to Pakistan and was declared a "proclaimed offender" by multiple courts and "absconder" by the government.

Today, PM Imran Khan briefly responded to a slew of questions made by reporters when he was heading to the National Assembly where his government presented a supplementary finance bill.

Responding to a question about Nawaz’s return, the premier said: “When he [Nawaz Sharif] was in Saudi Arabia, we have been heard such talk but he had come after striking a deal”.

Talking about Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, Khan said that his speech is nothing but a "job application".