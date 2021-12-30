PM Imran breaks silence on Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan (VIDEO)

10:47 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
PM Imran breaks silence on Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday gave his two cents on media reports rife with news about the potential return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif had left the country in 2019 after his seven-year sentence in a graft case was suspended by the Islamabad High Court for eight weeks, allowing him to go abroad to seek medical treatment.

He never returned to Pakistan and was declared a "proclaimed offender" by multiple courts and "absconder" by the government.

Today, PM Imran Khan briefly responded to a slew of questions made by reporters when he was heading to the National Assembly where his government presented a supplementary finance bill.

Responding to a question about Nawaz’s return, the premier said: “When he [Nawaz Sharif] was in Saudi Arabia, we have been heard such talk but he had come after striking a deal”.

Talking about Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, Khan said that his speech is nothing but a "job application".

PML-N leader makes huge claim about Nawaz ... 07:20 PM | 9 Sep, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif claimed on Thursday that former prime ...

More From This Category
‘Tribute to Heroes’ – PTV to air ISPR ...
11:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Four dead, 14 injured in Quetta blast
10:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Pakistan to lead Asia in mission against climate ...
09:57 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Pakistan set to unveil first ecotourism village
09:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Not available as NAB chairman, says former CJP ...
08:50 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Pakistan likely to hike electricity tariff by ...
08:21 PM | 30 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Areeba Habib looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony
05:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr