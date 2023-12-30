Maryam Nawaz's nomination papers okayed, Azam Swati, Zulfi Bukhari's rejected

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday greenlit Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s nomination papers but rejected those of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Zulfi Bukhari and Azam Swati from various constituencies.
Maryam Nawaz’s spokesperson confirmed the approval of her nomination papers from the Lahore and Sargodha constituencies by the returning officers (ROs). However, the final decision on her contesting in the general elections will align with the constituencies selected by her party.
The PML-N figure submitted papers for two National Assembly constituencies—NA-19 and NA-120—and four Punjab Assembly constituencies—PP-159, PP-160, PP-165, and PP-80.
Regarding the rejection of Azam Swati’s papers, Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Jahangir Jadoon Advocate emphasized the necessity for candidates to be present in the country for electoral contests. He mentioned that Swati was requested to appear before the RO to resolve objections.
The RO confirmed the rejection of Swati’s nomination papers from NA-15.
Sohail Swati, Azam Khan’s lawyer, indicated that Azam Khan’s papers were rejected alleging fake signatures and citing objections to him being an absconder. They planned to approach the election tribunal against this decision.
Zulfi Bukhari claimed his papers were not accepted due to alleged signature discrepancies, a claim he termed “ridiculous.” He asserted that he had notarized and counter-signed the documents by the oath commission.
Expressing discontent and alleging abductions of key associates, Bukhari declared his intent to move court against the decision. He highlighted the alleged abduction of six individuals, including his lawyers, proposers, and seconders.
Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for the NA-130 constituency in Lahore were previously approved by the ECP on December 26 without objections.
Today marks the deadline for the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates aspiring to contest the upcoming general elections in 2024.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Saturday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,900, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,386.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,749, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,625 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,250 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
