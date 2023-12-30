Maryam Nawaz's nomination papers okayed, Azam Swati, Zulfi Bukhari's rejected

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday greenlit Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s nomination papers but rejected those of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Zulfi Bukhari and Azam Swati from various constituencies.

Maryam Nawaz’s spokesperson confirmed the approval of her nomination papers from the Lahore and Sargodha constituencies by the returning officers (ROs). However, the final decision on her contesting in the general elections will align with the constituencies selected by her party.

The PML-N figure submitted papers for two National Assembly constituencies—NA-19 and NA-120—and four Punjab Assembly constituencies—PP-159, PP-160, PP-165, and PP-80.

Regarding the rejection of Azam Swati’s papers, Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Jahangir Jadoon Advocate emphasized the necessity for candidates to be present in the country for electoral contests. He mentioned that Swati was requested to appear before the RO to resolve objections.

The RO confirmed the rejection of Swati’s nomination papers from NA-15.

Sohail Swati, Azam Khan’s lawyer, indicated that Azam Khan’s papers were rejected alleging fake signatures and citing objections to him being an absconder. They planned to approach the election tribunal against this decision.

Zulfi Bukhari claimed his papers were not accepted due to alleged signature discrepancies, a claim he termed “ridiculous.” He asserted that he had notarized and counter-signed the documents by the oath commission.

Expressing discontent and alleging abductions of key associates, Bukhari declared his intent to move court against the decision. He highlighted the alleged abduction of six individuals, including his lawyers, proposers, and seconders.

Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for the NA-130 constituency in Lahore were previously approved by the ECP on December 26 without objections.

Today marks the deadline for the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates aspiring to contest the upcoming general elections in 2024.