09:51 AM | 30 May, 2020
PIA plane crash: 60 victims identified
KARACHI - At least 60 victims killed in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash had been identified.

According to a PIA spokesperson, 51 dead bodied of plane crash victims have been handed over to their heirs.

He also informed that 41 bodies have been identified physically 18 other were identified by DNA test reports, whereas one dead body was identified through dental record.

97 people lost their lives after PIA passenger jet crash in Karachi with two survivors.

Pakistan International Airlines flight PK 8303 was flying from Lahore to Karachi with 99 people on board when it went down at about 2.4pm while trying a second landing attempt.

