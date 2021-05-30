ISI refutes allegations of attacking journalist Asad Toor, assures full cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s intelligence agency Saturday disassociated itself from the attack on Islamabad-based journalist Asad Ali Toor who was tortured at his apartment earlier this week.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Information stated that the allegations against the Inter-Services Intelligence were part of the ‘fifth generation warfare under a well-thought-out conspiracy’. It also added that such a practice of hurling accusations against institutions without evidence should end.

ISI in a high-level contact with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday completely distanced itself from the recent incident. The investigations should go ahead as the faces of the accused can be seen clearly in released CCTV footage and action should be taken against the culprits involved in the incident, the statement reads.

ISI also assured full cooperation in the investigation process. The Ministry of Information is in touch with the law enforcers in the federal capital and hoped that the accused would be apprehended soon.

On the other hand, a citizen from Rawalpindi filed a complaint against journalist Asad Ali Toor in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The complainant mentioned that Asad Toor can be seen leveling allegations against state institutions in the video posted on May 27. Adding that, Toor is working under an organized conspiracy to defame state institutions.

Following all the outcry and protests, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed also expressed displeasure over involving state institutions in such an incident. Important footage had been obtained which would help law enforcement agencies to arrest the people involved.

On May 25, Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor was assaulted at his residence in the federal capital. In the CCTV footage of the incident, three unidentified suspects can be seen fleeing from his apartment after attacking Toor. The clip also showed the injured journalist walking out of the apartment with his hands and feet tied, calling for help.