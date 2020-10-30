Massive protests held in Islamabad against blasphemous caricatures
ISLAMABAD – Large protests were held here on Friday against republicationof blasphemous sketches in France.
According to details, a large number of people took part in the protests. Protestors inside Islamabad's red zone moved towards the French Embassy after removing the containers deployed to block their way at Aabpara Chowk.
The police used tear gas shells to push back the protesters. The demonstrators staged sit-in at Aabpara Chowk and demanded the government to expel the French ambassador and boycott the products of the country, which is supporting the blasphemous caricatures at the state level.
A heavy contingent of the police was deployed to bring the situation under control. It is to mention that section 144 has already been imposed in the city.
