Massive protests held in Islamabad against blasphemous caricatures 
Web Desk
10:16 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Massive protests held in Islamabad against blasphemous caricatures 
Share

ISLAMABAD – Large protests were held here on Friday against republicationof blasphemous sketches in France.

According to details, a large number of people took part in the protests. Protestors inside Islamabad's red zone moved towards the French Embassy after removing the containers deployed to block their way at Aabpara Chowk.

The police used tear gas shells to push back the protesters. The demonstrators staged sit-in at Aabpara Chowk and demanded the government to expel the French ambassador and boycott the products of the country, which is supporting the blasphemous caricatures at the state level. 

A heavy contingent of the police was deployed to bring the situation under control. It is to mention that section 144 has already been imposed in the city.

More From This Category
Terrorism threat: KPK urges opposition to ...
09:37 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
AI demands India to stop its suppression of ...
09:02 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
Pakistan expects from US an even-handed treatment ...
08:32 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
PM pays surprise visit to Islamabad hospital to ...
11:29 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Massive protests held in Islamabad against ...
10:16 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Turkey thanks Pakistan for solidarity over ...
09:38 PM | 30 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Armeena Rana Khan lashed out at people not wearing masks
10:05 AM | 31 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr