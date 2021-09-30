Umer Sharif hospitalised in Germany after being diagnosed with pneumonia

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif is admitted to a hospital in Nuremberg with mild pneumonia as his flight to the US was delayed after the health of the ailing artist deteriorated on Wednesday.

Reports in local media quoting sources said Reema’s husband, Dr. Tariq Shahab who has been looking after Sharif’s medical arrangements, revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with a minor lungs infection and has been advised for at least two days before he resumes travel to Washington.

Earlier, the 66-year-old developed a fever in the air ambulance. Meanwhile, Dr. Shahab said the Mr. Charlie actor is doing much better now. The blood reports and head CT scan reports are normal while he is currently being treated with antibiotics.

Pakistan’s Consul General Mr. Zahid Hussain also visited the hospital, and met the wife of the ailing comedian, and assured all possible assistance in the Western European country.

Mr. Umer Sharif was admitted in a hospital in Germany last night. On the instructions of the Ambassador @DrFaisal, Consul General Mr. Zahid Hussain visited the hospital, met his wife and assured every possible assistance @ForeignOfficePk @SMQureshiPTI @FMPublicDiploPK pic.twitter.com/J2XmUjfnqV — Pakistan Embassy Germany (@PakinGermany_) September 29, 2021

Sharif, who is accompanied by his wife Zareen Ghazal, might take 12 to 24 hours before he resumes his journey.

Meanwhile, this was the second delay in Sharif’s flight as earlier his blood pressure was dropped and experts waited for it to before departing on a long journey.

A team of physicians, including two cardiologists, a cardiac surgeon, and an echocardiographer will operate on Umer in Washington as he is suffering from congestive heart failure. He was also diagnosed with mitral valve regurgitation, a condition in which blood flows backward without flowing out to the body.