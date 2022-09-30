Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif appears before court in money laundering case
Web Desk
11:54 AM | 30 Sep, 2022
Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif appears before court in money laundering case
Source: @shehbazsharif (Instagram)
Share

LAHORE – Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appeared before a special central court in the Rs16 billion money laundering case filed by federal investigators against him and his family members.

During the hearing, the premier asked permission to speak, which was allowed by the court. Standing on the rostrum, PM apprised the court that, while holding the coveted seat of Punjab chief minister, he made decisions that hurt his family’s business.

He mentioned refusing requests to provide subsidies to sugar mills, adding that move aimed not to burden the common man.

At the outset of today’s hearing, PM’s legal counsel, Amjad Pervaiz said that the first information report (FIR) registered against his clients mentioned they were involved in money laundering worth Rs25 billion from 2008-2018 through fake companies.

 He argued that Shehbaz was neither the director nor a shareholder of those companies in those 10 years, alleging the anti-graft body and another departments of ‘political engineering.’

Here’s how PM Shehbaz greeted Maryam Nawaz ... 05:41 PM | 29 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is on cloud nine today (Thursday) after its vice president Maryam Nawaz ...

Later, the court allowed PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave as he told the judge about some important business in the capital to look after. The hearing has been adjourned until October 8.

Alleged audio leak of PM Shehbaz reveals request ... 10:29 AM | 25 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – A leaked phone call allegedly between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a government ...

More From This Category
Another audio of Imran Khan on US cipher leaked ...
02:52 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
Ayesha Gul: First female officer appointed in KP ...
02:00 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
Blast in eastern Balochistan kills 1, injures ...
12:15 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
Former PM Imran Khan arrives at Judge Zeba ...
11:15 AM | 30 Sep, 2022
US envoy again denies seeking regime change, says ...
10:44 AM | 30 Sep, 2022
Pakistan’s new finance chief urges IMF to ease ...
10:15 AM | 30 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor Ameesha Patel reacts to dating rumours with Pakistani star Imran Abbas
01:00 PM | 30 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr