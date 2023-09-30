Search

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in cipher case, FIA tells court

Web Desk
12:42 PM | 30 Sep, 2023
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in cipher case, FIA tells court
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan who was arrested at his home in Lahore in early August, continues to remain behind bars, and the leader known for populist leader faced another blow on Saturday.

Federal Investigators declared PTI chief and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in the investigation report submitted to the special Official Secrets Act court.

In the reports, officials maintained that the PTI chairman and Shah Mahmood should be tried and sentenced. Officials submitted a list of 28 witnesses to the court along with the investigation report.

A statement from Imran Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan was also added. It said the former cricket star kept the cipher with him and misused a state secret.

Qureshi, the vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, made a speech in late March and then abetted Imran Khan. Officials added transcripts of speeches of both Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood in the investigation report.  

In the previous hearing, the special court extended Khan and Qureshi’s judicial remand in the cipher case till October 10.

Cipher case: Imran Khan, Qureshi's judicial remand extended till Oct 10

