Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in cipher case, FIA tells court

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan who was arrested at his home in Lahore in early August, continues to remain behind bars, and the leader known for populist leader faced another blow on Saturday.
Federal Investigators declared PTI chief and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in the investigation report submitted to the special Official Secrets Act court.
In the reports, officials maintained that the PTI chairman and Shah Mahmood should be tried and sentenced. Officials submitted a list of 28 witnesses to the court along with the investigation report.
A statement from Imran Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan was also added. It said the former cricket star kept the cipher with him and misused a state secret.
Qureshi, the vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, made a speech in late March and then abetted Imran Khan. Officials added transcripts of speeches of both Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood in the investigation report.
In the previous hearing, the special court extended Khan and Qureshi’s judicial remand in the cipher case till October 10.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.