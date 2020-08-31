Fresh clashes between China and India reported in Ladakh
Beijing denies its troops crossed Line of Actual Control (LAC)
Share
NEW DELHI – Fresh clashes between India and China troops were reported in Pangong Tso, Eastern Ladakh on Monday.
The Indian army, in a statement, accused Chinese troops of carrying out "provocative military movements" in the Himalayan border area disputed from Saturday to Sunday.
"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," it said.
China's Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations made by India. Chinese border troops "always strictly abide by the Line of Actual Control, and never cross the line", spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing, referring to the the de facto frontier between the two countries.
Meanwhile, military officials from the two sides are meeting to resolve the latest border dispute that comes more than two months after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in fighting that broke out between the two sides in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.
So far, there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh, the ANI reported citing army sources.
The recent border tensions between two nuclear-armed neighbours are the most serious in more than half a century.
India and China fought a war in 1962 over their competing territorial claims, and the two Asian giants have been unable to agree a permanent border along their frontier.
- IHC orders Nawaz Sharif to “Surrender before the law” before Sep 902:23 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- I salute the resilience of Kashmir people against oppression: Mehwish ...02:12 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- NEPRA approves 84 paisa per unit hike in power tariff12:58 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- New Zealand designates Christchurch shooter as terrorist entity12:35 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Security Council ‘ignoring’ terrorism by extremist, fascist ...12:22 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett ...11:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- These 5 DIY hair masks are what you need to undo summer damage12:46 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold war to be launched on November 1310:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020