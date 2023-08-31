Rare Super Blue Moon illuminates sky in Pakistan, parts of world (See Pics)

A spectacular view of the Super Blue Moon was seen in several countries including Pakistan as the rare celestial event dazzled stargazers.
Sky was illuminated by the extraordinary brightness of the super blue moon in the wee hours of Thursday as the moon appeared brighter due to its closest orbit to Earth.
Stargazers, in parts of the world, were stunned by the delightful experience as they spotted Super Blue Moon, which is the last such phenomenon in this decade.
Stunning clicks were shared from various parts of the world, showing magnificent beauty that captivated observers.
????SUPER BLUE MOON ???? - GO OUTSIDE RIGHT NOW AND SEE THE SKY! Tonight & especially on early 31 August 2023, Super Blue Moon will be seen all over the #World including #Pakistan, #BlueMoon does not mean that the color of the moon will be blue, but the moon of the fourteenth seen… pic.twitter.com/0BXLilQsff— PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) August 30, 2023
The ‘Super Blue Moon’ seen around the world today, last one until 2037. pic.twitter.com/FdRS9mkttw— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 31, 2023
Make the most of the Super Blue Moon tonight because you won't be able to see it again until 2037!#Supermoon #SuperBlueMoon #BlueMoon pic.twitter.com/vityfQgqO9— Volcaholic ???? (@volcaholic1) August 30, 2023
NOW ????: A very rare Super Blue Moon rises tonight, Aug. 30— Latest in space (@latestinspace) August 30, 2023
This happens when a blue moon and supermoon occur simultaneously. It won't happen again until 2037 ???? pic.twitter.com/yFAA3an8aP
Super Blue Moon over Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/fSQhiFx555— Mr Wicho (@mr__Wicho) August 31, 2023
Make the most of the Super Blue Moon tonight because you won't be able to see it again until 2037! pic.twitter.com/b59Pk3Uvbv— MOON LOVER (@themoonlovepic) August 31, 2023
Feeling truly grateful for the wonderful display by the Super Full Blue Moon rising over Ely Cathedral this evening ????????????????— Veronica in the Fens ????????♀️ (@VeronicaJoPo) August 30, 2023
Photos taken from about 8:15pm to 8:30pm, 30th of Aug 2023.#FullMoon #BlueMoon #SuperMoon #LovElyCathedral @StormHour @metoffice @MoonHourSocial pic.twitter.com/NkUBO4ZdNa
The Blue Super Moon this evening over Mudeford Spit #bluemoon #supermoon #moon @StormHour pic.twitter.com/H6X7TLziSs— steven hogan (@Steve_Hogan_) August 30, 2023
The 2023 Full Super Blue Moon rising over Stonehenge ????????????✨ photo credit Stonehenge Dronescapes on FB ???? #supermoon #supermoon2023 #fullmoon #moon #bluemoon #sturgeonmoon #stonehenge pic.twitter.com/vGTElW9VhZ— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) August 31, 2023
The Rare Super Blue Moon #SuperBlueMoon #BlueMoon2023 pic.twitter.com/OVLFyBZePp— Themoonguy® ???? (@asstheticssss) August 30, 2023
A superblue moon is a rare occurrence when a supermoon and a blue moon happen concurrently. The rare phenomenon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, appearing larger and brighter in the sky.
The 2023 Blue Moon is said to be larger and brighter than previous celestial events. Stargazers are excited to see Super Blue Moon as it will not occur again in this decade and will repeat in August 2032.
The super moon is said to be around 3,57,344 kilometres away from Earth and will appear larger than usual. The blue moon actually has nothing to do with the colour of the moon, and it comes up when there are two full moons at the same time.
One should observe the moon just after sunset during the hours of dusk to get the best view of the full moon. Super Blue Moon will be visible on August 30 at about 8:37 pm EDT.
Although it is visible to the naked eye, the size difference would not be apparent to the unassisted eye. Binoculars might make it easier to see the Super Blue Moon.
A year normally has 12 lunar cycles, which last a total of 354 days, given that the average moon phase lasts roughly 29.5 days. This indicates that an extra 13th full moon occurs in a given year approximately every 2.5 years.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 31, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|320.4
|323.65
|Euro
|EUR
|344
|347
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|403
|408
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|87.5
|88.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|85
|85.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|205
|207
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|807.97
|815.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|233.5
|236
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.75
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.22
|44.62
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.72
|39.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.36
|994.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|789.03
|797.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|227
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.28
|347.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.