Good news for K-Electric consumers as Nepra lowers power tariff by Rs10.8 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved a reduction of Rs10.8 per unit for K-Electric consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for December 2022.

The hearing of KE’s fuel charges adjustment in NEPRA was presided over by the power regulator’s Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi.

In a statement, the chairman said with the reduction in the power tariff, KE customers will get relief of more than Rs12.7 billion.

It was also clarified that the negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA applies to domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) metres irrespective of their consumption level.

FCA is based on changes in the global prices of fuel and is passed on to consumers under the prescribed rules and regulations of NEPRA and the government of Pakistan.

The recommendation proposed by the power distribution companies is approved by NEPRA after a thorough review of the data provided for a month during which the fuel charges were recovered from the consumers.

However, the IMF has demanded an increase in electricity tariff within the range of Rs12.50 per unit as Islamabad seemed to agree to hike the electricity tariff of Rs7.50 per unit in a staggered manner.