Search

Pakistan

Good news for K-Electric consumers as Nepra lowers power tariff by Rs10.8 per unit

Web Desk 03:42 PM | 31 Jan, 2023
Good news for K-Electric consumers as Nepra lowers power tariff by Rs10.8 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved a reduction of Rs10.8 per unit for K-Electric consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for December 2022.

The hearing of KE’s fuel charges adjustment in NEPRA was presided over by the power regulator’s Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi.

In a statement, the chairman said with the reduction in the power tariff, KE customers will get relief of more than Rs12.7 billion.

It was also clarified that the negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA applies to domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) metres irrespective of their consumption level.

FCA is based on changes in the global prices of fuel and is passed on to consumers under the prescribed rules and regulations of NEPRA and the government of Pakistan.

The recommendation proposed by the power distribution companies is approved by NEPRA after a thorough review of the data provided for a month during which the fuel charges were recovered from the consumers.

However, the IMF has demanded an increase in electricity tariff within the range of Rs12.50 per unit as Islamabad seemed to agree to hike the electricity tariff of Rs7.50 per unit in a staggered manner.

Sigh of relief as NEPRA slashes power tariff by Rs2.31 per unit

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Sigh of relief as NEPRA slashes power tariff by Rs2.31 per unit

01:26 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Apologise to Zardari or pay Rs10 billion: PPP serves legal notice on Imran Khan over conspiracy allegations

12:27 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs35 per litre after rupee devaluation

11:32 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Power surge behind Pakistan blackout, says report

02:20 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Power cuts continue to add citizens’ woes as supply still not fully restored across Pakistan

09:44 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Power partially restored in Pakistan around 15 hours after nationwide blackout

11:33 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Senior anchorperson Daily Pakistan Yasir Shami's mother dies

04:51 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 31 January 2023

07:44 AM | 31 Jan, 2023

Forex

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.

During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.

Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.

Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.

The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/gold-continues-to-shine-hits-all-time-high-of-rs210-500-in-pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: