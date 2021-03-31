Pakistan reports 78 new deaths, 4757 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
Web Desk
08:35 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports 78 new deaths, 4757 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD – As many as 78 people have died while 4,757 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country during last twenty-four hours, according to Pakistani government.

Latest statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the positivity ratio stands at 10.8 percent.

The overall death tally has reached 14434.

A total of 603,126 patients have so far recovered from the disease, while there are 50397 active Covid cases in the South Asian country.

Meanwhile, registration for vaccination of senior citizens aged 50 to 59 begins from today. Eligible citizens can send National Identity Card number through SMS to 1166 for registration.

Lahoris not wearing face masks made to stand in ... 06:27 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – The Lahore administration has begun taking notice of people not wearing masks in public amid the third ...

More From This Category
Pakistani-origin man set to make US history as ...
10:29 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistan receives US$499m tranche from IMF
10:07 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 March 2021
09:23 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
Stray leopard beaten to death by locals in ...
10:58 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Chinese, Canadian and EU envoys call on Pakistan ...
10:08 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
PM Imran approves ‘historic’ development ...
08:49 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pervez Musharraf’s granddaughter takes first step in Showbiz
09:46 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr