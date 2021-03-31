Pakistan reports 78 new deaths, 4757 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – As many as 78 people have died while 4,757 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country during last twenty-four hours, according to Pakistani government.
Latest statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the positivity ratio stands at 10.8 percent.
The overall death tally has reached 14434.
A total of 603,126 patients have so far recovered from the disease, while there are 50397 active Covid cases in the South Asian country.
Meanwhile, registration for vaccination of senior citizens aged 50 to 59 begins from today. Eligible citizens can send National Identity Card number through SMS to 1166 for registration.
