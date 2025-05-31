Punjab imposes section 144 ahead of Eidul Adha 2025

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province ahead of Eidul Azha to ensure public safety.

The Punjab Home Department has issued an order, stating that several activities will be prohibited from June 5 to June 11.

Under Section 144, burning of animal remains like heads and trotters (siri paye) in public places, swimming or boating in rivers, canals, lakes, and dams, disposal of animal waste or offal into manholes, drains, or canals, and the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals at unapproved locations have been banned.

Public display of weapons and ammunition is also prohibited under this order, the department said.

Furthermore, banned organizations will not be allowed to collect sacrificial animal hides. Only institutions registered with the Punjab Charity Commission will be permitted to collect hides.

A spokesperson for the Home Department said these measures have been taken to protect human lives, maintain law and order, and prevent environmental pollution.

A day earlier, the federal government officially announced a four-day public holiday on the occasion of Eidul Azha. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the holiday schedule, which will run from Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9, 2025.

All government and private offices, banks, and educational institutions across the country will remain closed during this period to allow citizens to celebrate the religious festival with their families and communities.

Eidul Azha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. The holiday is traditionally marked by congregational prayers, the ritual sacrifice of animals, and widespread acts of charity.

The long weekend is expected to facilitate travel for many who plan to celebrate the festival in their hometowns or with extended family, while also boosting domestic travel and tourism activity during the break.