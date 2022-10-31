Islamabad court extends Imran Khan's interim bail in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD – A Banking Court in the country’s federal capital extended interim bail of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case.

Reports in local media said Judge Rakshanda Shaheen approved ousted premier Imran Khan’s plea for exemption from appearance in the case.

PTI chief’s counsel appeared before the court and filed plea seeking the former PM’s exemption from appearance, saying his client is in the Punjab capital leading the Azadi March, and cannot appear before the court today.

After the arguments, the court reserved its verdict and later extended the interim bail of the former prime minister until November 10.

FIA links foreign funding case with money laundering

Federal investigators have converted the prohibited funding case against Imran Khan into a money laundering case, naming the populist leader as the prime accused. Three other leaders of the former ruling party from Karachi also face arrest in the case.

FIA Banking Circle earlier registered a case against Khan and other PTI leaders in connection with prohibited funding received by his party.

According to the FIR, the Abraaj Group, which is owned by business tycoon Arif Naqvi, allegedly transferred $2.1 million to the PTI account in the branch of a bank situated at Jinnah Avenue in the federal capital.