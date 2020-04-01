GOT star Emilia Clarke auctions off dinner date for COVID-19 relief donations
Share
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is auctioning off a virtual dinner date to people who will donate money to SameYou COVID-19 funds and help her collect £2,50,000.
In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, Clarke said twelve donors will be randomly chosen from across the globe for a virtual dinner with her.
View this post on Instagram
Dearest ones, from my isolation booth I write to you with a plea for help! Due to the current frightening and ever changing coronavirus emergency please would you help me raise £250,000, by donating through the link in my Bio, to provide stroke and brain injury patients with essential support!! This fund will also help in freeing up the hospital beds needed to deal with the pandemic, to care for those who also need a space to heal. 100% of your generosity will fund virtual rehab clinic support in the coming weeks... a very big task and a very big ask but you are all very big hearted souls so I know you’ll want to help me help them! ❤️🏆❤️ @sameyouorg #togethertogethertogether
“We’ll cook it together and eat it together. And we will discuss lots of things, isolation and fear and also funny videos. And, you know, the fact that I can’t really cook. So it’s going to be fun,” the 33-year-old said in the clip.
The drive is in collaboration with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Massachusetts and the University College London Hospital.
View this post on Instagram
I mean I really don’t know how many more times I can remind myself that last night happened...not only because the end seems rather erm... hazy now.. Safe to say we got LIT UP. Who knew the #oscars2019 could be so damn fun?! From my insane @balmain dress to my insanely magical @niwaka_collections bling to my perfect colour (NOT DONE BY ME OUT OF A BOX!) but by the fantabulous kind saw me on the last day of her holidays @nicolaclarkecolour to @jennychohair @jilliandempsey @jennahipp @petraflannery my sisters from other mistas thank you for making me sparkly and shine and get me to the damn party on time! #littyinthecity #brunetteshavemorefunandnowiveprovedit #🔥 #❤️ #💪🏻
Emilia has already received £16,083.64, from 856 supporters – 12 of which could possibly be wining a chance to dine with the Mother of Dragons.
"We are creating a virtual rehabilitation clinic so brain injury survivors have somewhere to go and somewhere to feel safe and somewhere to not feel so alone and isolated, which I think is a good thing. We need to do all we can to release as many beds as possible to free up our hardworking NHS," Clarke said.
SameYou was founded by the actor post revealing that she had suffered from two brain aneurysms in the initial days of "Game of Thrones".
Last week, "X-Men" star James McAvoy donated 275,000 pounds to the NHS to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- SHC overturns Omar Sheikh’s death sentence, acquits 3 in US ...12:14 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Punjab wants to trial anti-malaria drug on coronavirus patients11:51 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 31 deaths; Coronavirus cases exceed 2,20011:22 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
- WB approves additional financing of $700m for Dasu power project10:45 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19: Over 5,100 died in US, global death toll rises to over ...10:03 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
-
- Van Gogh painting stolen from museum during virus shutdown04:03 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
- Kim Kardashian shares BTS of the nasty fight with sister Kourtney and ...04:01 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019