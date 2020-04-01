GOT star Emilia Clarke auctions off dinner date for COVID-19 relief donations

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is auctioning off a virtual dinner date to people who will donate money to SameYou COVID-19 funds and help her collect £2,50,000.

In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, Clarke said twelve donors will be randomly chosen from across the globe for a virtual dinner with her.

“We’ll cook it together and eat it together. And we will discuss lots of things, isolation and fear and also funny videos. And, you know, the fact that I can’t really cook. So it’s going to be fun,” the 33-year-old said in the clip.

The drive is in collaboration with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Massachusetts and the University College London Hospital.

Emilia has already received £16,083.64, from 856 supporters – 12 of which could possibly be wining a chance to dine with the Mother of Dragons.

"We are creating a virtual rehabilitation clinic so brain injury survivors have somewhere to go and somewhere to feel safe and somewhere to not feel so alone and isolated, which I think is a good thing. We need to do all we can to release as many beds as possible to free up our hardworking NHS," Clarke said.

SameYou was founded by the actor post revealing that she had suffered from two brain aneurysms in the initial days of "Game of Thrones".

Last week, "X-Men" star James McAvoy donated 275,000 pounds to the NHS to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

